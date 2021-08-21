UrduPoint.com

Providing 24-hours Clean,safe Water To Animals Improves, Milk, Meat Production

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 03:52 PM

Providing 24-hours clean,safe water to animals improves, milk, meat production

Deputy Director Livestock (DDL) Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar stated that providing 24-hours of safe and clean water to animals is critical to maximizing and in improving milk and meat production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Livestock (DDL) Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar stated that providing 24-hours of safe and clean water to animals is critical to maximizing and in improving milk and meat production.

He expressed these views during a seminar on the importance of drinking water supply to animals, at Behli Sharif area in Jalalpur Pirwala.

After feeding animals, once or twice, the cattle are unable to drink as much as they require and it increases acidity.

Dr Jamshaid said that the farmers often did not pay attention to water requirement of animal and suggested that quality of drinking water to the animals should be provided round-the-clock.

He proposed that animals should be kept in an atmosphere in which they had easy access to water and poor quality drinking water could be harmful for them.

Dr. Jamshaid further said that proper quality of water eliminates waste products of digestion, regulates blood osmotic pressure, produces milk, transports nutrients, hormones and other chemical messages within the body.

Morover, It helps in temperature regulation affected by the evaporation of water from the skin and respiratory tract, he added.

Related Topics

Poor Water Jalalpur Pirwala From Blood

Recent Stories

IGCF Manager discusses 6 pillars on communications ..

IGCF Manager discusses 6 pillars on communications strategy

10 minutes ago
 Nazeer Ahmad made additional FESCO CFO

Nazeer Ahmad made additional FESCO CFO

3 minutes ago
 PHA to water green areas through drip irrigation

PHA to water green areas through drip irrigation

3 minutes ago
 Putin Says CSTO Leaders to Discuss Afghanistan on ..

Putin Says CSTO Leaders to Discuss Afghanistan on Monday

3 minutes ago
 Pre-season training camp for white-ball players to ..

Pre-season training camp for white-ball players to get underway

8 minutes ago
 Man found dead in faisalabad

Man found dead in faisalabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.