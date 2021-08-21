Providing 24-hours clean,safe water to animals improves, milk, meat production

Deputy Director Livestock (DDL) Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar stated that providing 24-hours of safe and clean water to animals is critical to maximizing and in improving milk and meat production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Livestock (DDL) Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar stated that providing 24-hours of safe and clean water to animals is critical to maximizing and in improving milk and meat production.

He expressed these views during a seminar on the importance of drinking water supply to animals, at Behli Sharif area in Jalalpur Pirwala.

After feeding animals, once or twice, the cattle are unable to drink as much as they require and it increases acidity.

Dr Jamshaid said that the farmers often did not pay attention to water requirement of animal and suggested that quality of drinking water to the animals should be provided round-the-clock.

He proposed that animals should be kept in an atmosphere in which they had easy access to water and poor quality drinking water could be harmful for them.

Dr. Jamshaid further said that proper quality of water eliminates waste products of digestion, regulates blood osmotic pressure, produces milk, transports nutrients, hormones and other chemical messages within the body.

Morover, It helps in temperature regulation affected by the evaporation of water from the skin and respiratory tract, he added.