Provincial Agriculture Taxes Of Affected Crops To Be Waived Soon: Sindh Agriculture Minister

Provincial agriculture taxes of affected crops to be waived soon: Sindh Agriculture Minister

Provincial Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu said provincial agricultural taxes of affected crops would be waived as Sindh Government were taking all necessary measures for rehabilitation of farmers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu said provincial agricultural taxes of affected crops would be waived as Sindh Government were taking all necessary measures for rehabilitation of farmers.

Sindh Government has already declared 20 districts as Calamity Affected Areas, said the statement released here on Monday while quoting him.

The calamity-hit districts have been severely affected by the recent rains, the provincial minister said adding rice,sugarcane and orchards have also been severely damaged.

The Sindh minister urged Federal Government to announce waiver of agriculture loans and taxes to farmers.

More Stories From Agriculture

