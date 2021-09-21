UrduPoint.com

PSC Approves Six New Cotton Varieties Developed At CCRI Multan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:54 PM

Punjab Seed Council (PSC) has approved six new varieties of cotton, developed at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, for cultivation to facilitate farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Seed Council (PSC) has approved six new varieties of cotton, developed at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, for cultivation to facilitate farmers.

According to CCRI Director Zahid Mahmood, a meeting of Punjab Seed Council, presided by Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian, held in Lahore on Monday (Sept 20), in which six cotton varieties, including five BT and one non-BT, prepared by CCRI Multan, were approved for cultivation.

Six approved varieties of cotton are CIM-663, CIM-678, CIM-785, Cyto-533, Cyto-535, and non-BT Cyto-226.

Zahid said that these cotton varieties had best fiber quality. Similarly, the varieties are virus resistant with potential production of nearly 50 maunds per acre, in case the crop is managed as per guidelines of cotton experts.

Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) Vice President Muhammad Ali Talpur congratulated scientists of Central Cotton Research Institute on excellent achievement. He hoped that Pakistan Central Cotton Committee's research institutes would continue the tradition of introducing best varieties of cotton to farmers.

Scientific Officer CCRI Sajid Mahmood further said that Punjab Seed Council had made DNA fingerprinting report mandatory for approval of cotton. He stated that the varieties would play important role in rehabilitation of cotton across the country.

