PSC serving farmers in real sense by providing quality seeds: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) is serving farmers in real sense by providing them high quality seed at reasonable price

He said this during a meeting held here on Thursday in which he was briefed by (PSC) Deputy Managing Director Dr Ghazanfar Ali, Director Admin Rana Riffat and a consultant.

The minister said,"we wanted to provide good working environment to the employees of the Seed Corporation for which establishment of private building of the Corporation was inevitable".

The performance of PSC Managing Director Waheed Akhtar Ansari was also lauded for providing good and high quality seed to the farmers.

Agriculture minister directed the PSC MD and consultant to expedite the construction work of PSC building.