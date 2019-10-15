PTI Govt taking effective measures in agriculture, livestock, forest sectors: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest, Environment and Livestock Ishtiaq Urmar Tuesday said the provincial government was taking effective measures in agriculture, livestock and forest sectors for strengthening of economy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest, Environment and Livestock Ishtiaq Urmar Tuesday said the provincial government was taking effective measures in agriculture , livestock and forest sectors for strengthening of economy.

Talking to various delegations from PK-69 here at his office, he said the purpose of the measures was to provide respectable employment opportunities to youth and development of far flung areas.

He said the priority of PTI government was development and prosperity of backward areas and for the purpose measures were being taken in agriculture sector.

He said all the promises made with the people would be fulfilled by PTI government and masses would soon feel real change in the country in form of transparency, good governance, elimination of corruption and provision of all basic facilities at door-step.

The Minister told the delegations that provincial government had allocated a handsome amount for cemented streets, drainage lines and roads that would resolve several issues of masses at local level.