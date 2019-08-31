Public participation in tree plantation lauded

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua lauded the participation of people in tree plantation campaign under "Clean and Green Pakistan" and "Har Bashar Do Shajar" programmes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua lauded the participation of people in tree plantation campaign under "Clean and Green Pakistan " and "Har Bashar Do Shajar" programmes.

During his visit to Shah Shams Park here on Saturday where he planted a sapling, he said the PHA was playing a vital role in making the city clean and beautiful.

He added that maximum trees were being planted in parks of the city.

The chairman PHA said a comprehensive plan was being implemented for provision of water and trimming of trees.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman PHA Muhammad Iqbal Saifi said maximum tree plantation was need of the hour to protect the next general from polluted environment.