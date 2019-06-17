Punjab Agri Expo-2019 from June 22 in Faisalabad

The Punjab Agri Expo-2019 will be held at Expo Centre Lahore from June 22, under the Punjab Agriculture Department

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) ::The Punjab Agri Expo-2019 will be held at Expo Centre Lahore from June 22, under the Punjab Agriculture Department.

This will be a different type of two-day show where various agricultural products will be exhibited with the aim of international marketing, said Mudassar Abbas, Deputy Director Ayub Agriculture Research Institute, here on Monday.

The Agriculture Department earlier conducted the first Horti-Expo, which received tremendous response at international level.

Farmers, exporters, companies working in agriculture and livestock sector would put their products on display.

Over 15,000 progressive farmers and international delegations would participate in the mega event.