Punjab Agri Expo 2019 on June 22, 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Agriculture department is organizing " Punjab Agri Expo 2019 " on June 22 and 23 at Expo centre here for the growth and promotion of the country's agriculture

According to Punjab Agriculture department sources on Wednesday, different committees have been formed to finalize the Expo.

Expo Management Committee would finalize all the arrangements regarding the exhibition under the supervision of Agriculture Marketing Special Secretary and with regard to Protocol Committee, Agriculture Task Force Additional Secretary would prepare comprehensive plan regarding the facilities for international delegates, sources added.

More than 15,000 farmers and international delegates would participate in the expo.

Sources said the Expo would increase the chances for the country's agricultural and livestock commodities to find new markets across the world.