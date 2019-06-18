Punjab Agriculture Department promoting modern farming practices to enhance per acre yield: DG

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) was promoting modern farming practices to enhance per acre yield and income of the farmers said Director General (DG), Field, Punjab Malik Ghulam Akbar.

Talking to APP he said, solid steps were taken for development of agriculture in the province.

Ghulam Akbar said that the major problems of Potohar and other rainfed areas of the region were soil erosion and water runoff as most of the rain water was being wasted which was not only a big loss but also causes soil erosion at large scale.

The PAD had taken revolutionary steps for promoting Agriculture in Potohar region which had a different environment and soil from other areas of the province, he said.

Due to the water reservoirs and soil erosion controlling structures over 45,000 acres land was made cultivable in Potohar and other arid areas of Rawalpindi region.

The Directorate of Soil and Water Conservation (DSWC), Punjab, Rawalpindi Region, under water resources development program constructed total 410 Gully Plugging Spillways during last five financial years.

As many as 162 Mini Dams with 605 Water Outlets, 347 Retaining Walls, 322 Water Ponds, 79 Water Storage tanks, 70 Dugwells, 167 Gabbion Spurs and 28 Earthern Bunds were also constructed while aforestation was completed at 1894 acres land.

Malik Ghulam Akbar said the construction of the mini dams and water ponds had also developed positive environmental effects.

The underground water table was rising up with more employment opportunities for the people. Fish and cattle farming businesses were now flourishing in the region, he said.

The mini dams and water bonds are used to divert water for irrigation and other purposes he said adding, the water accumulated in mini dams can be utilised for vegetable and fruit cultivation. Fish farming was also introduced in the region which has become an additional source of income for the farmers.

All interventions of soil and water conservation were benefiting the farmers of the region, he said and informed that the department also managed to plant saplings on 1894 acres.

The department under the soil conservation programme completed a large number of projects and reclaimed/benefited 45125 acres besides collecting 282450 Acft water from rains, he added.

Nearly 80 per cent subsidy was given to the farmers for the construction of all these schemes, he added.

Due to the above interventions there had been an increase of Rs 450 million income of the benefited farmers per year as compared to the un-developed land.