'Punjab govt decides to launch import small agri appliances'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:03 PM

The Punjab government has decided to launch import small agri appliances in addition to promote locally manufactured implements for small farmers and raise farm income through the Rural Enterprises in Agriculture Development (READ) program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to launch import small agri appliances in addition to promote locally manufactured implements for small farmers and raise farm income through the Rural Enterprises in Agriculture Development (READ) program.

This was said by Additional Secretary Agriculture Planning Rao Atif Raza while addressing a meeting at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Saturday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanvir presided over the session while Dean Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Faculty of Agri Engineering & Technology Dr Muhammad Arshad, Director ORIC Prof Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Prof Dr Allah Bakhash and others were also present.

He stressed the need to make an analysis of small implements that could be exported to other countries.

On this occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanvir said the provincial government was investing Rs 1.263 billion on promoting rural enterprises in agriculture development and offering 50% subsidy with a sum of Rs Rs.548 million on joint project of import, manufacturing, and reverse engineering of small agricultural implements developed by the UAF and the Agriculture Mechanization Research Institute (AMRI) Multan.

He said that there were 18 small implements with the UAF that would be locally manufactured and some were to be imported from China and other countries, and multiplied throughreveres engineering.

Dr Allah Bakhash, Dr Masood Sadiq Butt and Dr Rafiqur Rehman also spoke.

