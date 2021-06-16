UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Implements Projects To Promote Wildlife Conservation, Fisheries Development

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:43 PM

Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries, Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari has said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar Punjab government has successfully implemented several projects to promote wildlife conservation and fisheries development in the province

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries, Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari has said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar Punjab government has successfully implemented several projects to promote wildlife conservation and fisheries development in the province.

During his visit to Rawal Town Fish Hatchery, he said, modern technology was being introduced in the province to promote fish farming and setting up fish farms by attracting the farmers interested in this business.

Samsam Ali Bukhari said that to maintain biodiversity and ecosystem, it was imperative to protect wildlife from the negative effects of climate change and to increase their production, it was necessary to protect the natural environment and for this purpose many projects were being implemented successfully. He said, more budgetary allocations had been proposed in the annual budget for 2021-22.

He said that with the objectives to increase production of white meat, incentives were being given to the farmers to start this business besides modern training facilities were also being provided to them.

He directed the authorities concerned that more people should be made aware of the lucrative business of fish farming so that more fish farms could be established.

During the visit, Director General Fisheries Punjab Dr Sikandar Hayat apprised the provincial minister about the activities taking place in the field offices of the Fisheries Department and ongoing development projects.

Assistant Director Fisheries Training Ms Sana Urooj said that fish farming business was growing in the suburbs and a large number of new fish farms were being set up.

She said that due to the corona epidemic, a series of online training courses were being conducted in which a large number of farmers were participating.

