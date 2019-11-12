UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Introducing Model Agriculture Markets

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:33 PM

Punjab govt introducing model agriculture markets

Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed said the Punjab government was introducing model agriculture markets with a cost of Rs 21.27 billion across the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed said the Punjab government was introducing model agriculture markets with a cost of Rs 21.27 billion across the province.

Farmers would be offered stalls in these markets for direct selling of their vegetables and fruits to consumers. It would help abolish the role of middlemen.

He said the Punjab government was offering subsidy on 432,500 bags of wheat seeds with Rs 1,200 subsidy on each bag to facilitate the farming sector.

For promotion of wheat, demonstration plots at union council level would be introduced and the government would bear Rs 11,000 for every demonstration plot. Similarly, subsidy is also being provided on fertilisers and seeds.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Market Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

"Stand inside dock, you are not here for press con ..

10 minutes ago

President, Rector IIUI inaugurates new block for e ..

3 minutes ago

Senators call for Kashmir settlement as per UNSC r ..

3 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly takes notice of locust a ..

3 minutes ago

WSSP to replace old tube-wells, redesign all drain ..

7 minutes ago

House Job Training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.