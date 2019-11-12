Punjab govt introducing model agriculture markets

Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed said the Punjab government was introducing model agriculture markets with a cost of Rs 21.27 billion across the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed said the Punjab government was introducing model agriculture markets with a cost of Rs 21.27 billion across the province.

Farmers would be offered stalls in these markets for direct selling of their vegetables and fruits to consumers. It would help abolish the role of middlemen.

He said the Punjab government was offering subsidy on 432,500 bags of wheat seeds with Rs 1,200 subsidy on each bag to facilitate the farming sector.

For promotion of wheat, demonstration plots at union council level would be introduced and the government would bear Rs 11,000 for every demonstration plot. Similarly, subsidy is also being provided on fertilisers and seeds.