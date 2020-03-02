UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Offers 50% Subsidy On Solar System For Sprinkle, Drip Irrigation

Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:32 PM

Punjab agriculture department is offering 50 percent subsidy on installation of solar system, for sprinkle and drip irrigation, in order to meet water shortage and promote agriculture productivity

According to assistant director agriculture department Naveed Asmat Kohloon, sprinkle and drip irrigation system is being introduced at 20,000 acres in the province.

The government earmarked Rs 3.68 billion for the project.

Sprinkle and Drip Irrigation system is of vital importance.

It will not only save water for irrigation but also enhance agriculture productivity. Naveed stated that solar system will also help reducing expenditure on fuel and it is also environmental friendly. He urged farmers to contact IrrigationDepartment and avail special form for extending applications forsubsidy.

