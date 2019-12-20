UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Promotes Sunflower Cultivation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:14 PM

Punjab govt promotes sunflower cultivation

Punjab government formulated a comprehensive plan for promotion of sunflower and other oil seed crops in the province

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) -:Punjab government formulated a comprehensive plan for promotion of sunflower and other oil seed crops in the province.

Under the programme sunflower would be cultivated on more than 260,000 acres of land in different areas of the province.

Sources in Agriculture Department told APP on Friday that the step was being taken to enhance the production of edible oil in the province as sunflower seeds had 40 percent oil capacity as compare to other oil seed crops.

Sunflower would be cultivated on 550 acres of land in Sialkot district.

Daska on 800 acres, Pasrur on 2780 acres and 550 acres in tehsil Sambrial, sources said.

At present only 34 percent edible oil was being produced within country, while 66 percent was being imported for catering to domestic needs.

Under agriculture emergency programme, the government will provide subsidy of Rs5000 per acre up to 20 acres of land to the sunflower growers in Punjab.

The agriculture experts advised the growers to use only recommended sunflower seeds to get bumper yield.

