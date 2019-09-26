UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Taking Steps To Update Agri Markets On Modern Lines

Thu 26th September 2019

Punjab govt taking steps to update agri markets on modern lines

The Punjab government is taking steps to facilitate farmers by updating agricultural markets on modern lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):The Punjab government is taking steps to facilitate farmers by updating agricultural markets on modern lines.

The agriculture department sources said this while talking to APP on Wednesday. They said that facilities in 10 markets across the province would be enhanced with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank at a cost of Rs 200 million.

The sources said with a cost of Rs 600 million markets in Hafizabad, Jhang, Multan, Okara, Chiniot, Faisalabad and War Bartan were being made model ones.

A ComputeriSed system had been evolved for strict monitoring of auction record in agricultural markets, they added.

The sources said the agriculture department was providing retail price card on daily basis to shopkeepers and it was a responsibility of the district administration and price control committee to redress any complaint related to extra charging against fixed rates.

