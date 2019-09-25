UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt To Provide Laser Land Levelers To Farmers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:12 PM

Punjab govt to provide laser land levelers to farmers

The Punjab government will provide 1700 laser land leveler units to farmers on a concessionary price under a project "Management of Water Channels." A spokesman of the department said on Wednesday that interested farmers could submit their applications in Agriculture (Water Management) Deputy Director office till October 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab government will provide 1700 laser land leveler units to farmers on a concessionary price under a project "Management of Water Channels." A spokesman of the department said on Wednesday that interested farmers could submit their applications in Agriculture (Water Management) Deputy Director office till October 10.

He said applicants should possess a tractor to operate laser land leveler besides having a 12 acres of land.

Merit would be ensured during processing of applications, he added.

He said proper leveling of land helps in saving water and the appropriate flow of water would result in increase in per acre production of crops.

