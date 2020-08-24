Punjab literacy department plants 100,000 saplings under 'Clean & Green Pakistan' program: Rashid Hafeez

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial literacy department has planted over 100,000 saplings under Prime Minister's 'Clean and Green Pakistan' program across the province

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial literacy department has planted over 100,000 saplings under Prime Minister's 'Clean and Green Pakistan' program across the province.

According to provincial minister for literacy and non formal basic education, Raja Rashid Hafeez, saplings of different kinds were planted during ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign.

He informed that the department was making all out efforts for maximum plantation during monsoon season in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He advised the citizens to come forward and play their role for highest plantation. Every citizen should take responsibility for watering and protecting the saplings from trespassing, he added.

The children and government officials were also being encouraged to participate in the plantation campaign which was kicked off to achieve target set by the department.

The government was making efforts to bring maximum area under forest cover which was basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation, he added.

He said, the forests play an important role in supporting and maintaining ecological systems and cycles.

The forests contribute to many complex processes that are responsible for recycling carbon and water. They also regulate water flows and protect soils, he added.

The minister said that due to effective awareness campaigns, the trend of planting saplings had increased considerably and the citizens had started playing their due role.

The provincial minister also advised the citizens to adopt all precautionary measures against coronavirus as it was still affecting the people.

Though, the number of Covid-19 patients has decreased considerably in the country but, there is still Covid-19 infections spike in our neighboring country, India.

The people should follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to prevent spread of coronavirus, he added.