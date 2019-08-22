Punjab police starts tree plantation campaign

Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said that Punjab Police was playing its full part for the betterment of the environment and Clean & Green Pakistan Campaign and tree plantation campaign has been started in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said that Punjab Police was playing its full part for the betterment of the environment and Clean & Green Pakistan Campaign and tree plantation campaign has been started in this regard.

Starting the tree plantation campaign by planting saplings in the Central Police Office here on Thursday, he said that Punjab Police with the help of smart and community policing and use of modern technology was not only protecting the lives and properties of people but also playing its role for providing facilities to citizens and resolving their issues.

He said, besides Tree plantation Campaign, Punjab Police was also engaged in rescue activities in flood-affected areas across the province.

IG Punjab said that saplings were being planted in all offices and police lines of Punjab Police and more than 300 thousand saplings have been planted by Punjab Police so far across the province.

He emphasized upon officers to plant trees at police posts (Chowki) and Police Station level with cooperation of citizens so that it may enhance the beauty of buildings of Police stations besides protecting the environment from pollution.

In the tree plantation ceremony, after IG Punjab, Addl IG establishment Punjab Ahmad Lateef, Addl IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani, Addl IG D & I Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Addl IG Investigation Punjab Abu Bakar Khuda Bukhsh, Addl IG PHP Punjab Manzor Sarwar, Addl IG Welfare and Finance Rao Sardar and Addl IG Logistics and Procurement Ghulam Rasool also planted the saplings.

A prayer was recited for the success of the campaign and solemnity of the country.