UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Police Starts Tree Plantation Campaign

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:33 PM

Punjab police starts tree plantation campaign

Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said that Punjab Police was playing its full part for the betterment of the environment and Clean & Green Pakistan Campaign and tree plantation campaign has been started in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said that Punjab Police was playing its full part for the betterment of the environment and Clean & Green Pakistan Campaign and tree plantation campaign has been started in this regard.

Starting the tree plantation campaign by planting saplings in the Central Police Office here on Thursday, he said that Punjab Police with the help of smart and community policing and use of modern technology was not only protecting the lives and properties of people but also playing its role for providing facilities to citizens and resolving their issues.

He said, besides Tree plantation Campaign, Punjab Police was also engaged in rescue activities in flood-affected areas across the province.

IG Punjab said that saplings were being planted in all offices and police lines of Punjab Police and more than 300 thousand saplings have been planted by Punjab Police so far across the province.

He emphasized upon officers to plant trees at police posts (Chowki) and Police Station level with cooperation of citizens so that it may enhance the beauty of buildings of Police stations besides protecting the environment from pollution.

In the tree plantation ceremony, after IG Punjab, Addl IG establishment Punjab Ahmad Lateef, Addl IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani, Addl IG D & I Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Addl IG Investigation Punjab Abu Bakar Khuda Bukhsh, Addl IG PHP Punjab Manzor Sarwar, Addl IG Welfare and Finance Rao Sardar and Addl IG Logistics and Procurement Ghulam Rasool also planted the saplings.

A prayer was recited for the success of the campaign and solemnity of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Technology Punjab Police Station Nawaz Khan Philippine Peso May Prayer All From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Balochistan visits Turbat to review ..

2 minutes ago

461 vehicles fined in last fortnight over wrong pa ..

3 minutes ago

West Indies bowl in Test against India

3 minutes ago

Islamia University announced BA, BSc annual exams ..

8 minutes ago

Syllabus of Punjab police being upgradded: IGP

8 minutes ago

B.SC Engineering admission starts at UET Peshawar

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.