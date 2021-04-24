UrduPoint.com
Punjab Procures Some 856,000 Tonnes Wheat Till Date, Says Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 03:44 PM

Punjab procures some 856,000 tonnes wheat till date, says official

Wheat procurement drive was in full swing in Punjab as some 856,000 tonnes of the grain had so far been procured,claimed an official of the Food department Punjab while talking to APP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Wheat procurement drive was in full swing in Punjab as some 856,000 tonnes of the grain had so far been procured,claimed an official of the Food department Punjab while talking to APP."The food department has already achieved 25pc of its 3.5 million tonnes wheat procurement target since launching the drive to buy grains since April 15�,"�he said.��� � � More than 51 percent of gunny bags has been distributed and the food department has procured 855,934 tonnes of wheat�which is 21.29 per cent of its target of 3.5 million tonnes.

Some 1.8 million tonnes gunny bags have so far been distributed,�said�an official of the Food department Punjab.� � � The daily arrival of wheat reached as many as 133,000 tonnes Thursday, up from 90,000 tonnes a day earlier.

��Harvesting picks momentum in the central Punjab as well as in the South Punjab, the daily arrival would pick up pace,�he said.� � �� � � �It is pertinent to mention that the quantum of arrival of wheat in the next few days will also indicate the crop size.

The country has not crossed 25 million tonnes in the last three years, with Punjab sticking around 18 million tonnes.�South Punjab, where farmers have been reporting five to ten�maund improvement on last year's yield.�� � � The government was paying farmers at a rate of Rs1,800 per maund and claimed that wheat production in Punjab was much better this year.

