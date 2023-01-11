UrduPoint.com

Punjab To Supply 21,000 Metric Tons Of Wheat To Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 10:44 PM

Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said the Punjab government had approved the immediate supply of 21,000 metric tons of wheat to Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said the Punjab government had approved the immediate supply of 21,000 metric tons of wheat to Balochistan.

"The approval was made after the contacts between Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo and Chief Minister of Punjab Chadhry Pervez Elahi," she added.

Hailing the gesture of the Punjab government, she said that Punjab provided assistance to Balochistan "as a big brother" to help it get out of the wheat crisis.

"The Government of Balochistan extends its gratitude to the Chief Minister of Punjab for approving the supply of wheat. With this initiative of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the situation of wheat in Balochistan will be stabilized." She said the Balochistan government was fully committed to providing quality flour to the people. In line with the directives of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, she added, all resources were being utilized to end the crisis of wheat and flour.

