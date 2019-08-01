UrduPoint.com
Qadar Canal Opened On Chief Minister's Directions

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:42 PM

The Qadar canal has been opened on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to provide water in the canals of Rajanpur for irrigating thousands of acres of agricultural land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Qadar canal has been opened on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to provide water in the canals of Rajanpur for irrigating thousands of acres of agricultural land.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, the opening of Qadar canal solved the important issue of farmers of district Rajanpur of southern Punjab.

The CM said that provision of water to tail-farmers should be ensured and added that instructions had also been issued to the relevant authorities to control the menace of water theft.

