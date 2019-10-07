Quality inputs, advisory service termed vital for better cotton production

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali has said that four points were vital for better production of cotton including quality inputs, advisory service, availability of funds and marketing

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali has said that four points were vital for better production of cotton including quality inputs, advisory service, availability of funds and marketing.

He was addressing a seminar held in connection with the World Cotton Day at MNSUA, here on Monday. He said that they had conducted a survey at Chak No 109/10-R which is a model village regarding cotton production.

During the survey, it was found that some farmers' yield was 8-10 maund per acre while others were getting 40 maund per acre in the same area. The Vc said they concluded that if farmers were provided these four facilities, they would get the equal production.

Explaining these points, Dr Asif said that with timely advisory service, they would be able to on time information about weather conditions and other information.

Quality inputs means best seeds, spray and fertilizers he said and added that availability of funds would help farmers to buy seeds, fertilizers etc easily.

Progressive Grower, Ms Rabia Sultan said that through public private partnership, challenges faced by cotton and climate changes impact could be tackled. She deplored that production of cotton was dwindling with each passing day adding that small and big farmers were much disturbed with losses being incurred owing to climatic changes.

Chairman Pakistan Crop Protection Association (PCPA), Asif Majeed talked about pest management, Imran Hameed about cotton challenges and nutrition and Dr Arshad Shakeel discussed role of pink bollworms (PB) ropes in pest management in cotton.

A large number of cotton growers, students and faculty members attended the seminar.