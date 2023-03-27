Rain beneficial for mango orchards but steps needed to counter post-rain threat, says Mango expert

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief scientist Mango Research Institute (MRI) Multan Abdul Ghaffar Grewal said on Monday that recent rains proved beneficial for mango orchards but warned necessary steps needed to tackle the post-rain threats like Powdery Mildew, Blossom Blight and Mango Hopper.

In a statement issued here, the scientist said that the rain not only met water needs of the orchards but also tackled fruit fly problem.

He, however, admitted some mango orchard areas suffered damage due to hailstorm but most if the orchards remained safe.

Grewal said that rain came as a timely blessing but warned there was possibility of attack by Powdery Mildew and Blossom Blight and farmers need to apply some suitable anti-fungus pesticides to keep orchards safe.

The MRI chief scientist also warned that attack of Mango Hopper has already begun and was attaining serious proportations in some orchards.

This black and brown pest can hardly be controlled by traditional pesticides, he said and suggested spray of 50 gram Dinotifura or 100 ml Clothianedin per 100 litres of water can be effective against the mango hopper. This spray can also be applied after mixing desired anti-fungus pesticides.

Abdul Ghaffar Grewal said that mango plants were bearing good number of fruit and it was necessary to meet food requirements of the plants.

For example, he added, Potash be applied at the rate of one kilogram per plant to get suitable size fruit in good number.

Farmers should avoid excessive water application and do it only when two-third area under the plant become dry. The scientist warned that farmers should avoid water when the soil is moist/wet pleading it can reduce fruit size and affect health of plants.