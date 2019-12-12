UrduPoint.com
Rain Brings Positive Impact On Rabbi Crops

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:02 PM

Recent spell of rain would bring positive impact on Rabi crops especially wheat crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : Recent spell of rain would bring positive impact on Rabi crops especially wheat crop.

Assistant Director agriculture extension Naveed Asmat Kahiloon told APP here on Thursday that early sowing wheat was passing through the booting stage and it required a shower in this stage and the recent rains proved fruitful for the crop.

He said that 78 percent nitrogen in atmosphere would come naturally due to this rain spell and it would work as fertilizer for wheat crop. He said that some wheat leaves would directly get nitrogen while remaining nitrogen will mix in land.

He said that early wheat crop which sowed from 1st November to 10 November was needed first water and rain was blessing.

Naveed said that rain was also beneficial for delayed wheat sowing which completed germination although it could affect which germination was not completed.

He said that rain water was beneficial for vegetables and fodders although their nourishment will stop. However, he said that short rain spell would not affect these crops and added that vegetables and fodder issue could create if this spell prolonged.

The metrological department officials said that 12 mm rain would be proved beneficial for crops. They said that westerly waves system has approached and informed that rain was predicted today evening.

There were no chances of rain in next coming week however the cloudy weather would persist, they added.

