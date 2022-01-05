UrduPoint.com

Rain To Leave Good Impact On Wheat Crop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 03:08 PM

Rain to leave good impact on wheat crop

The rain will be beneficial for standing crops of wheat, Barseem and fodder but it may be harmful for gram crops due to increase of moisture in the air

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The rain will be beneficial for standing crops of wheat, Barseem and fodder but it may be harmful for gram crops due to increase of moisture in the air.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, a spokesman for the agriculture department said crops especially in arid areas had direly needed rain and the farming community was fortunate that they had received rain in time.

It would not only increase per acre yield but also enhance wheat output, he added.

He said the recent rain spells had increased moisture in the air, therefore, growers should becareful and take appropriate measures in consultation with agriculture experts to save gram cropsfrom damage.

