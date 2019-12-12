Rains beneficial for Rabi crops, positive for wheat as well as oil seeds: Experts

The current spell of winter rains expected to bring about positive impact on crops cultivated during the Rabi season, besides helping the farmers to prepare maximum land for cultivation of different crops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The current spell of winter rains expected to bring about positive impact on crops cultivated during the Rabi season, besides helping the farmers to prepare maximum land for cultivation of different crops.

Particularly, the current rains were blessings in a disguise for the farmers of rain-fed areas across the country, as huge areas are set to put under wheat cultivation, the major cash crop of the season and source of staple food for local consumption.

The showers would also be helpful for healthy growth of other minor crops including oil seeds, pulses, seasonal fruits and vegetables and would boost their output, said Director General National Agriculture Research Center Dr Muhammad Ali.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that rains would be widely beneficial for wheat crop as it would help in healthy germination of plants and its growth and help in enhanced output.

He said that rains would be widely beneficial for wheat crop of rain fed areas, particularly in the Pothohar region as it was comprising on 10-12 percent of the total wheat sowing area, adding that rains would help to boost the crop production in these areas.

He said that the early wheat sown has crossed the germination stage and now it was in tillering stage and availability of water in this stage could help in proper nourishment and healthy growth of wheat plant.However, he said that the late sown crop could have negative impact in seed germination due to fall of mercury.

Meanwhile, Dr Sarfaraz Member Natural Resources, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council said that rains would also be beneficial for livestock, aquaculture and range lands used for the animals grazing, adding that water table would also be improved.

He said that availability of fresh and hygienic water in ponds and lakes would also help enhance output of livestock in terms of meat and milk, adding that it would increase the aquaculture production that were gaining momentum in the country.

It may be recalled here that Meteorological Department had forecast that Rain/ thunderstorm ( snowfall over mountain) is expected in most districts of north Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Heavy falls may also be expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.