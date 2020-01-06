(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The current spell of winter rains across the country will bring about positive impact on all seasonal crops cultivated over millions of hectares, besides benefiting human health, livestock and aquaculture.

The blessed shower would positively impact the output of wheat which is one of the major cash crops in the country and is a major source to fulfill the domestic needs of staple food to a large population, said Member Plant Science in Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Imtiaz Ahmad.

Commenting on rains impact on Rabi crops, he told APP on Monday that rains are blessing for all seasonal crops including wheat as it was passing through the tillering stage and at that stage water is vital for boosting the growth of the plant that helps to enhance grain production.

The wheat crop is divided into four main stages-germination, booting, tillering and milking, he said adding that farmers are always advised to provide water to crop at these stages in order to achieve maximum output.

Currently, the wheat crop was passing through the tillering stage, he said adding that rains would help to boost tillering process and strengthen wheat production in the country and enhance farm income.

He said that rains would be widely beneficial for wheat crop of rain fed areas, particularly in the Pothohar region as it was comprising on 10-12 percent of the total wheat sowing area, adding that rains would help to boost the crop production in these areas.

He said that wheat sowing had witnessed about 1.115 percent increase as crop had been cultivated over an area of of 7.884 million hectares.

Wheat sowing in Sindh increased by 27 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 5.3 percent and Balochistan it was grew by 16.08 percent respectively, he added.

However, wheat sowing in Punjab during the period under review remained sluggish, he said adding that it went down by 2.71 percent as compared the sowing of same period of last year.

Member Plant Sciences said that the rains would bring about positive impact on oil seeds included mustard and canola that have also been cultivated over thousands of hectares and pulses including grams and lentil and help to boost their output.

Meanwhile, Dr Sarfaraz Member Natural Resources in Pakistan Agriculture Research Council said that rains would also be beneficial for livestock, aquaculture and range lands used for the animals grazing.

The water table would also be improved, he said adding that availability of fresh and hygienic water in ponds, lakes would also help to enhance output of livestock in terms of meat and milk.

It may be recalled that Meteorological Office said that rain with snow fall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

While rain was also expected at isolated places in central and southern districts of Balochistan on Tuesday.