Rains to bring positive impact on wheat, oilseed, pulses

(@FahadShabbir)

Rains to bring about positive impact on wheat crop sowed during early season as well as late sowing and boost cultivation in rain fed areas across the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Rains to bring about positive impact on wheat crop sowed during early season as well as late sowing and boost cultivation in rain fed areas across the country.

"The rains are also blessings for oilseed and pulses cultivated over vast areas during current Rabi Season", said Member Plant Sciences of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said the wheat crop which had been sown during early season that are called early sowing crop was on tillering stage and at this stage it required water for healthy growth of plant, adding that healthy growth impact on higher yield.

Besides, the late sowing crop was on germination stage, he said adding that full seed germination required moisture and recent rainfall would help in maximum germination of seeds, which would help in boosting per acre output of wheat during the season.

Member Plant Sciences further informed that wheat sowing in rain fed areas was still in progress, adding that particularly it was continued in Pothar areas and rains would help to bring maximum land under crop production.

Meanwhile, he said that Pakistan Agriculture Research Council has distributed about 200 tons of 05 high-yielding diseases resistant and climate tolerant seed verities in order to achieve higher per-acre output of major staple food crop in the country.

He said that the seed verities that have been provided to farmers included Pak-2013, Zincol, Borlaug 2016, Markaz 2019 and Dara 2020.

The rains would have a multiple impact on oilseed grown vast areas across the country, he said that most of oil seeds cultivated in rain fed areas and current season climate was most fit for achieving higher output of oilseed.

The government of Punjab has also announced special incentives for oilseed farmers in order to encourage them to bring maximum area under oilseed protection to reduce reliance on imported oil, he added.

Particularly, he said that rains would have positive impact on hybrid canola which also grown with wheat in rain fed areas and help in maximum germination and boost its yield during the season.

Dr Muhammad Ali further informed that current spell of showers are largly beneficial for seasonal pulses, which are most important crops of Rabi season and grown over a vast areas across the country.

/395