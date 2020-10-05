Rainwater harvesting is imperative to increase agri productivity'

Rainwater harvesting is imperative to increase agriculture productivity in arid areas and in this connection, government is also concentrating to introduce new techniques of irrigation in agriculture sector, said a spokesman of agriculture (extension) department

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020) :Rainwater harvesting is imperative to increase agriculture productivity in arid areas and in this connection, government is also concentrating to introduce new techniques of irrigation in agriculture sector, said a spokesman of agriculture (extension) department.

Talking to APP here on Monday,he said that the department was contributing 20 percent share in GDP which can be enhanced up to 40 percent by adopting modern techniques.

He urged farmers to adopt modern techniques and obtain maximum yield of their crops which will not only play role in catering domestic food requirements but will also help in mitigating financial constraints.

Responding to a question , he said Pakistan was facing severe floods due to lack of planning during the monsoon for the last many years so there was a dire need to adopt rainwater harvesting technique to increase productivity.