Recent rainfall to leave excellent impact on standing crops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Recent rainfall has an excellent impact on standing crops, particularly wheat as it is expected that this rain would help significantly increase wheat production in Punjab.

A spokesman of the Punjab Agriculture department said on Thursday that almost all regions of Punjab have benefited from rain.

The recent rainfall has been particularly beneficial for crops in rain-fed areas, he said and added that rain has provided atmospheric nitrogen to the crops.

He further said that the wheat crop has now entered the booting stage, and at this phase, rainfall is highly beneficial for its growth.

It is pertinent to mention here that a special 'Salat-al-Istisqa' (prayer for rain) was offered last Friday under the Punjab Agriculture Department.