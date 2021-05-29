Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Saturday said that record production was observed in six major crops in the country, which are expected to boost the national economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Saturday said that record production was observed in six major crops in the country, which are expected to boost the national economic growth.

"Modern research and innovation in the field of agriculture, especially research on the seeds of different major and minor crops by the agricultural experts can revolutionize the country's agriculture." "Quality research and intellect in the agriculture is need of hour to achieve the agenda of 'Food Security' in the Country", he added.

As this time the government has provided the quality and cheap seeds to the farmers for major crops, which led to a record increase in the country's agricultural production, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam said this while addressing a press conference here.

Due to the excellent agricultural policy of the Pakistan Tehreek � e- Insaf (PTI) government, supply of good quality seeds and favorable weather conditions, the production of wheat, rice, maize, potato, onion and groundnut has increased to a record level.

Minister was of the view that excellent production and efficiency in the agricultural sector is due to the personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the agricultural sector, which has increased the confidence of the farmers.

Syed Fakhar Imam said that the country's wheat production this time was 27.3 million tons, while last year's wheat production was 25.3 million tons, which was 2 million tons more than the previous year.

Similarly, there was a record rise in the production of other major crops like maize, rice, groundnut, potato and production of onions.

He said that agricultural sector was neglected in the past and, "we have to regain our lost ground in cotton production by using modern research and technology to recover our lost ground in cotton production.

" Fakhar Imam said the government has a special focus on industrial activities in agricultural lands and agro- regions, especially housing societies developed by different quarters.

He said that maize production in this time remained at record 8.645 million tons, while last year's wheat production was 7.88 million tons, adding that the country's rice production also observed record increase at 8.41 million in this season.

He said that the government is committed to introducing innovation in the agriculture sector for promoting the value addition culture to provide competitiveness to the local agriculture items in the global market.

Now the government has supported the agriculture sector to achieve competitiveness for exporting the major fruits including mangoes and citrus in potential markets of European Union, Australia and United States (US), he said.

Minister said that livestock has also emerged as a major component of the agriculture sector and now has achieved a growth rate of 3.1 percent.

Replying to a question said that now the government has especially focused on the production of edible oil to decrease the biggest export bill in this commodity.

He said that the government has also planned to promote the floriculture for promoting flower farming and also focusing on the organic farming for enhancing the country's export.