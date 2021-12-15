Relief package given to farmers

UrduPoint.com

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Chief Executive Anwar-ul-Haq on Wednesday said relief package has been given to consumers, especially farmers in the light of government directives.

Talking to delegation of All Pakistan Kisan Ittehad (APKI) here, he said practical steps have been taken in MEPCO region to prevent serving unnecessary and increased billing to consumers.

He said late payment charges would not be collected from farmers. APKI Secretary General Rana Muhammad Zafar Tahir, Secretary Information Rana Amjad Ali and others were present on the occasion.

