Report says Aussie agricultural sector being undermined by frauds

SYDNEY, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) --:Australia's agricultural industries are losing hundreds of millions of Dollars annually due to fraudsters within the sectors, according to a new report.

The report, issued by the Deakin University on Monday, said that producers of premium wines, seafood and meats such as beef and veal are among those most at risk from unethical practices aimed at tricking consumers into buying poor quality products.

Deakin University's Center for Regional and Rural Futures director Professor Rebecca Lester said the damage to the nation's hard-earned reputation as a source of quality foods and other Primary products, including timber and wool, could cost between 700 million to 1.3 billion Australian dollars (about 500 million to 926 million U.S. dollars) annually in lost trade.