UrduPoint.com

Report Says Aussie Agricultural Sector Being Undermined By Frauds

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:04 PM

Report says Aussie agricultural sector being undermined by frauds

Australia's agricultural industries are losing hundreds of millions of dollars annually due to fraudsters within the sectors, according to a new report

SYDNEY, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) --:Australia's agricultural industries are losing hundreds of millions of Dollars annually due to fraudsters within the sectors, according to a new report.

The report, issued by the Deakin University on Monday, said that producers of premium wines, seafood and meats such as beef and veal are among those most at risk from unethical practices aimed at tricking consumers into buying poor quality products.

Deakin University's Center for Regional and Rural Futures director Professor Rebecca Lester said the damage to the nation's hard-earned reputation as a source of quality foods and other Primary products, including timber and wool, could cost between 700 million to 1.3 billion Australian dollars (about 500 million to 926 million U.S. dollars) annually in lost trade.

Related Topics

Poor From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Spanish island volcanic eruption hits local record ..

Spanish island volcanic eruption hits local record

25 seconds ago
 Belarus Never Asked to Russia to Help Settle Migra ..

Belarus Never Asked to Russia to Help Settle Migration Crisis on Polish Border - ..

26 seconds ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 14th Dec, 2021

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 14th Dec, 2021

3 minutes ago
 Aussie researchers boost elderly mice's brain powe ..

Aussie researchers boost elderly mice's brain power with exercise

3 minutes ago
 NCOC to facilitate stranded Pakistani passengers ..

NCOC to facilitate stranded Pakistani passengers in Category C countries

3 minutes ago
 Youth commits suicide in sargodha

Youth commits suicide in sargodha

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.