Researchers propose organic zones, five-colored agriculture to tackle malnutrition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Agricultural researchers and academicians have proposed legislation to declare the arid regions of the province as organic zones while emphasizing the promotion of "Five-Colored Agriculture" to combat malnutrition of the past years.

Speaking at an open-air ceremony for the book launch of “Sindh ji Zaraiat: Maslaa ain Hal” by eminent agricultural scientist and author Mustafa Nangraj, and a plantation campaign for nutritional plants aligned with Five-Colored Agriculture, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari stressed the importance of organic agriculture in arid areas of the province, including Thar, Kachho, Kohistan and Achro Thar.

He highlighted that for the past 125 years, 50% of Sindh's land relied on irrigation, while the other 50% awaited arid agriculture. He called for legislative measures to declare these areas organic zones, noting that Nangraj’s five-colored agriculture concept could significantly address malnutrition, particularly among women and children.

He stated that each agriculture extension officer has been allocated for 7000 farmers for the agricultural support of farmers, so it was possible to effectively support them through digital and communication means.

Dr. Mari pointed out that 65% of Thar's agricultural products were organic and chemical-free, emphasizing the need for processing, marketing and promoting hydroponic and urban agriculture.

Mustafa Nangraj, the book's author, elaborated on agricultural practices and techniques discussed in the book. He shared that five-colored agriculture had garnered national and international recognition, especially for its potential to prevent malnutrition and improve the health of the people.

Nangraj also mentioned that he had developed an integrated ICT Agricultural Extension Services Approach to bridge the gap between the farming community and service providers. He stated that this approach was easy to use and economical to adapt and was being implemented by agriculture extension Sindh.

Professor Dr. Abdullah Arijo lauded the book as a significant contribution to modern agriculture and a valuable resource for academic curricula. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar commended Nangraj’s extensive work in research, extension and farmer support, while Professor Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari announced plans to hold more open air awareness programs at the recently renovated horticulture garden.

Renowned agricultural experts, including Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Mari, Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajper and Director of the Agricultural Research Institute Imdad Soho also spoke on the occasion. The ceremony concluded with a plantation drive in the horticulture garden.