Rice cultivation on left bank of Indus River banned

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon Wednesday announced a complete ban on the cultivation of rice on the left bank of the River Indus.

"The banned crop shall not be cultivated on the specified area as the contravention would be taken as legal crime," said the DC.

He clarified the growers of the district Shaheed Benazirabad about the decision of Sindh Government that has imposed ban on the cultivation of said crop in 13 districts.

He asked the growers to choose another crop for cultivation instead of rice.