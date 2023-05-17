UrduPoint.com

Rice Cultivation On Left Bank Of Indus River Banned

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 06:42 PM

Rice cultivation on left bank of Indus River banned

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon Wednesday announced a complete ban on the cultivation of rice on the left bank of the River Indus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon Wednesday announced a complete ban on the cultivation of rice on the left bank of the River Indus.

"The banned crop shall not be cultivated on the specified area as the contravention would be taken as legal crime," said the DC.

He clarified the growers of the district Shaheed Benazirabad about the decision of Sindh Government that has imposed ban on the cultivation of said crop in 13 districts.

He asked the growers to choose another crop for cultivation instead of rice.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Bank Government

Recent Stories

SU students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee ..

SU students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee by May 26

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and S ..

17 minutes ago
 Finnish Embassy Limited in Banking Services on Rec ..

Finnish Embassy Limited in Banking Services on Reciprocity Principle - Russian E ..

5 minutes ago
 Budapest Says Will Not Agree to Allocate Kiev Fund ..

Budapest Says Will Not Agree to Allocate Kiev Funds While OTP Bank in 'War Spons ..

5 minutes ago
 Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar ..

Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar players, historic triumphs

47 minutes ago
 UAE President confers Order of the Union on Mohamm ..

UAE President confers Order of the Union on Mohammed Al Bowardi

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.