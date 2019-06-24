Rice cultivation should be completed by July 31 in Faisalabad `

The agriculture department advised farmers to start cultivation of rice immediately and would complete by the end of July to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : The agriculture department advised farmers to start cultivation of rice immediately and would complete by the end of July to get bumper yield.

Spokesman of Agriculture Extension Department said Monday that best time for the cultivation of rice varieties AARI-6, KS-282, KSK-133 and NIAB AARI-9 was up to July 07 whereas Super Basmati can be cultivated up to July 20.

He said that from July 01 to 20 was the best time for cultivation of Basmati-370, Basmati-385, Basmati Pak, Basmati-2000 and Basmati-515. Similarly, Basmati-198 can be cultivated in the areas of Sahiwal and Okara from July 01 to 15 while the suitable time for cultivation of Shaheen Basmati was July 15 to 30, the spokesman added.

He advised the farmers to use latest technology for cultivation and harvesting crops in addition to apply balanced fertilizers and in-time watering.

He also advised the growers to get soil tests of their lands before cultivating crops. It would help in selecting accurate fertilizer for the crops in addition to save precious money which the growers waste in unbalanced fertilization.

He said that all fertilizers having phosphorous and potassium should be applied before planting saplings of rice in the field whereas zinc sulphate should be applied after 12-14 days of planting saplings.

Similarly, nitrogen (urea) fertilizers should be applied before water after 30-35 days of planting rice saplings in the field, he added.