UrduPoint.com

Rice Exports Likely To Increase This Year: Agri. Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:55 PM

Rice exports likely to increase this year: Agri. Minister

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi said on Saturday that rice exports are expected to increase up to three billion dollars this year due to effective agricultural policies of the incumbent government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi said on Saturday that rice exports are expected to increase up to three billion Dollars this year due to effective agricultural policies of the incumbent government.

He was addressing a seminar on Paddy in Kabirwala.

He stated that "Basmati" varieties were very much popular and hallmarks of Punjab province while the government was also paying focus on hybrid varieties with an aim to earn maximum foreign exchange.

Recently, long grain variety has been prepared which will be made available to farmers very soon. Pakistani rice was popular across the globe due to its particular aroma and taste.

Rice has been cultivated at an area of 53 million acres. The provincial minister hoped that Pakistan would achieve bumper production which will not only enhance income of farmers but will also help strengthen country's economy. For per acre improvement, the Punjab government is spending Rs 4 billion. The farmers are given subsidy on recommended varieties and machinery related to rice farming. Jehanian also hinted that Punjab government was also promoting mechanized farming.

He also urged farmers to avoid burning of rice remains as it was illegal because it added smog into atmosphere.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Exports Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Kabirwala Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

KP Squash Association holds record competitions in ..

KP Squash Association holds record competitions in last 5-years: Qamar Zaman

2 minutes ago
 MEPCO provides over one lac new connections in fir ..

MEPCO provides over one lac new connections in first quarter

2 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives commemorative Expo 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives commemorative Expo 2020 Dubai stamp collection from ..

13 minutes ago
 Defense Lawyer Agrees Mental Illness Played Role i ..

Defense Lawyer Agrees Mental Illness Played Role in Norway Bow-and-Arrow Attack

5 minutes ago
 IGP encourages children of policemen getting disti ..

IGP encourages children of policemen getting distinction in exams

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest 317 drug peddlers within a week

Police arrest 317 drug peddlers within a week

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.