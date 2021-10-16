Rice exports likely to increase this year: Agri. Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi said on Saturday that rice exports are expected to increase up to three billion Dollars this year due to effective agricultural policies of the incumbent government.

He was addressing a seminar on Paddy in Kabirwala.

He stated that "Basmati" varieties were very much popular and hallmarks of Punjab province while the government was also paying focus on hybrid varieties with an aim to earn maximum foreign exchange.

Recently, long grain variety has been prepared which will be made available to farmers very soon. Pakistani rice was popular across the globe due to its particular aroma and taste.

Rice has been cultivated at an area of 53 million acres. The provincial minister hoped that Pakistan would achieve bumper production which will not only enhance income of farmers but will also help strengthen country's economy. For per acre improvement, the Punjab government is spending Rs 4 billion. The farmers are given subsidy on recommended varieties and machinery related to rice farming. Jehanian also hinted that Punjab government was also promoting mechanized farming.

He also urged farmers to avoid burning of rice remains as it was illegal because it added smog into atmosphere.