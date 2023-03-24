Rice seeds to distributed among farmers in Naseerabad division from April 15: Asadullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch on Friday said that free of charge rice seeds would be distributed among farmers from April 15 in five districts of Naseerabad division

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ):Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch on Friday said that free of charge rice seeds would be distributed among farmers from April 15 in five districts of Naseerabad division.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting here. The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture Umaid Ali Khokhar and other officials.

The minister said that the agriculture department of Balochistan government distributed free wheat seeds throughout the province last year, after which the supply of free seeds for rice, the main crop of autumn, would be ensured.

He said that due to the monsoon rains in Balochistan last year, the agriculture and livestock sectors suffered a lot of damage to gardens, crops, vegetables and agricultural lands, which was estimated to be around 300 billion rupees.

Balochistan Agriculture Department has launched a campaign for free supply of wheat seeds in September and October to give relief to the farmers and to get them back on their feet.

The minister said that despite severe financial difficulties, the provincial government made arrangements for the free supply of wheat seeds, the most important crop in the entire province for the revival of agriculture.

"Committees have been formed in each district under the leadership of the District Administration (DC) to ensure the distribution of wheat seeds in transparent manner", he said.

He said that with the support of Asian Development Bank, a plan has been made for free supply of rice seeds in five districts of Naseerabad division. The survey has been completed and the rice seeds will be distributed free of cost from April 15, he added.

Secretary Agriculture Umir Ali Khokhar told that with the efforts of the Provincial Minister of Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch and the provincial government, all available resources were being utilized for the development of agriculture in the province and to solve the problems faced by the farmers. Any kind of negligence or omission in this regard will not be tolerated, he noted.

He said that after the free distribution of wheat seeds, now free rice seeds were being provided in the districts of Naseerabad division which would provide relief to the landowners and farmers.