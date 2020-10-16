Rights of sugarcane growers to be safeguarded: Usman Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said like the previous year rights of sugarcane growers will be protected this year as well.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which reviewed to determine price of sugarcane and start of sugarcane crushing season here on Friday.

The CM said that no one would be allowed to exploit farmers, adding that sugarcane growers would be given due share of their hardwork.

Usman Buzdar said, unfortunately, the previous government had exploited farmers by not increasing the price of sugarcane while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was farmer-friendly government in a real sense.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government had decided to set Rs 200 minimum price of per maund sugar while approval had been given to start sugarcane crushing season in districtsof south Punjab from November 10 while sugarcane crushing season in other districtswould start from November 15.