River flow, reservoirs level report

The position of river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Saturday is as under

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The position of river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Saturday is as under: According to WAPDA press release, Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 15300 cusecs and Outflows 15300 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7800 cusecs and Outflows 7800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 7900 cusecs and Outflows 100 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows zero cusecs and Outflows zero cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 35800 cusecs and Outflows 35800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 28200 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 24100 cusecs and Outflows 24100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 29700 cusecs and Outflows 26500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 34400 cusecs and Outflows 25800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows22900cusecs and Outflows 17000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 6600 cusecs and Outflows 500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1470.73 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.974 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1172.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.800 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.10 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.080 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.