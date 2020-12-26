UrduPoint.com
Rivers Flow, Reservoirs Level Report

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 02:07 PM

The position of river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with reservoirs levels and the barrages on Saturday is as under

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The position of river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with reservoirs levels and the barrages on Saturday is as under: According to Wapda press release, Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 19600 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7800 cusecs and Outflows 7800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 8500 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 8000 cusecs and Outflows 8000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 69800 cusecs and Outflows 62300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 56300 cusecs and Outflows 13000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 21400 cusecs and Outflows 20900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 7000 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 24500 cusecs and Outflows 19400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 20600 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Kotri: Inflows 2200 cusecs and Outflows 3200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1473.66 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.173 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1164.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.382 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.90 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage to day 0.150 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

