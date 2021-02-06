UrduPoint.com
Rivers Flow, Reservoirs Level Report

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:56 PM

The position of river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with reservoirs levels and the barrages on Saturday is as under

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The position of river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with reservoirs levels and the barrages on Saturday is as under: According to Wapda press release, Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 11500 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7700 cusecs and Outflows 7700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 8400 cusecs and Outflows 20000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows7100cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 59800 cusecs and Outflows 59800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 46800 cusecs and Outflows 55000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 47000 cusecs and Outflows 43500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 4400 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 32800 cusecs and Outflows 29100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows22300cusecs and Outflows 5100 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 6100 cusecs and Outflows 500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1459.20 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.504 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1171.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.757MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.00 feet, maximum conservation level649 feet, live storage today 0.040 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

