RPO kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at his office on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by ADIG Tahir Abbas and other senior officials of the police.

Addressing at a ceremony, the RPO said the scope of tree plantation drive would be extended across all police stations in the region to provide clean and green environment to the visitors.

"All out efforts should be ensured to make the campaign successful," he remarked.

He said tree plantation was need of the hour in view of changing climate and environment across the globe.

"Trees are a great blessing from Allah Almighty for us which are the factories of oxygen," he observed.

He urged the citizens to plant at least one tree for the providing cleaner environment to the future generation.