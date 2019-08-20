UrduPoint.com
RPO Rawalpindi Kicks Off Tree Plantation Campaign

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Tufail on Tuesday launched tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at RPO office under Plant for Pakistan campaign

On the occasion, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) RIB, Azmat Hayat, SP Rawal Division Asif Masood and other officers were present.

Talking on the occasion, the RPO said that maximum saplings would be planted at various police offices and other places by the police.

The RPO said, "We should plant maximum saplings that's the only way to control the environment and pollution free atmosphere." He said increasing environment pollution and climate change were posing great threat to human lives and the only way out to avoid this danger is to plant maximum trees.

He said the citizens would be encouraged to plant trees in educational institutions, homes, factories, working places and office premises which would be helpful to control environment pollution.

This campaign would remain continue for healthy environment, he added.

He said the basic duty of the police was to maintain law and order and provide security and safety to the life and property of the general public. The workload of the police has been increased in recent days. Despite all odds, the police always set unique examples of the bravery.

Later, the participants also offered prayers for peace, security and prosperity of the country.

