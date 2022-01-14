Rs 100m allocated for new vegetable & fruit market

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq told a meeting on Friday that Rs 100 million had been allocated for new vegetable and fruit market establishment

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq told a meeting on Friday that Rs 100 million had been allocated for new vegetable and fruit market establishment.

He was chairing a special meeting of the Need Assessment Committee, called to discuss new vegetable and fruit market establishment at Aimanabad Road.

The deputy commissioner approved construction of sheds at the potato, onion and tomato auction yards, construction of public toilets, sub-office of market committee, construction of market entrance and exit gates, security room at market entrance gate and installation of tuff-tiles in the parking area.

Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah gave a detailed briefing on the development work of new vegetable and fruit market.