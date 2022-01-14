UrduPoint.com

Rs 100m Allocated For New Vegetable & Fruit Market

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 05:37 PM

Rs 100m allocated for new vegetable & fruit market

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq told a meeting on Friday that Rs 100 million had been allocated for new vegetable and fruit market establishment

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq told a meeting on Friday that Rs 100 million had been allocated for new vegetable and fruit market establishment.

He was chairing a special meeting of the Need Assessment Committee, called to discuss new vegetable and fruit market establishment at Aimanabad Road.

The deputy commissioner approved construction of sheds at the potato, onion and tomato auction yards, construction of public toilets, sub-office of market committee, construction of market entrance and exit gates, security room at market entrance gate and installation of tuff-tiles in the parking area.

Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah gave a detailed briefing on the development work of new vegetable and fruit market.

Related Topics

Road Market Million

Recent Stories

2022 will be more painful for people than 2021: Mi ..

2022 will be more painful for people than 2021: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 minutes ago
 Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Ra ..

Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Rashid

31 minutes ago
 Laos trade deficit reaches 80 mln USD in December

Laos trade deficit reaches 80 mln USD in December

8 minutes ago
 Two arrested, 148 bottles of liquor seized

Two arrested, 148 bottles of liquor seized

8 minutes ago
 Sadia laid to rest in army graveyard

Sadia laid to rest in army graveyard

8 minutes ago
 Furniture exports witness 206.05% increase

Furniture exports witness 206.05% increase

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.