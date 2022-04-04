UrduPoint.com

Rs 193 Bln Being Spent On Wheat Procurement In Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 04:54 PM

Rs 193 bln being spent on wheat procurement in province

Punjab government would spend Rs 193 billion on purchase of wheat from farmers across the Province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab government would spend Rs 193 billion on purchase of wheat from farmers across the Province.

This was stated by deputy commissioner Aamir Kareem during his visit Jalalpur Pirwala, here on Monday.

The deputy commissioner gave patient hearing to problems of the farmers. In Multan district, 184,000 metric tonne would be purchased. The government has recommended Rs 2200/40kg wheat price. The wheat would be purchased under open policy. Aamir Kareem observed that government would purchase even last golden grain from the peasants.

The wheat purchase record was being maintained under online system.

