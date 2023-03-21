Rs 2.1mln distributed among 89 livestock farmers

The Livestock Department distributed honorarium among farmers registered for the "Fat Calf-Save Calf" scheme of the Punjab government

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Livestock Department distributed honorarium among farmers registered for the "Fat Calf-Save Calf" scheme of the Punjab government.

In this regard, 89 livestock farmers belonging to four tehsils including Faisalabad, Samundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra were given cheques worth over Rs 2.

1 million under "Fat Calf" scheme during a ceremony held at Civil Veterinary Hospital, here on Tuesday.

Additional Director Livestock and deputy directors of all tehsils were also present.