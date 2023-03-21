UrduPoint.com

Rs 2.1mln Distributed Among 89 Livestock Farmers

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Rs 2.1mln distributed among 89 livestock farmers

The Livestock Department distributed honorarium among farmers registered for the "Fat Calf-Save Calf" scheme of the Punjab government

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Livestock Department distributed honorarium among farmers registered for the "Fat Calf-Save Calf" scheme of the Punjab government.

In this regard, 89 livestock farmers belonging to four tehsils including Faisalabad, Samundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra were given cheques worth over Rs 2.

1 million under "Fat Calf" scheme during a ceremony held at Civil Veterinary Hospital, here on Tuesday.

Additional Director Livestock and deputy directors of all tehsils were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Samundri Tandlianwala All Fat Million

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler pardons 151 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 151 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile ..

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile App

18 minutes ago
 Afghanistan recall Nabi for T20I series against Pa ..

Afghanistan recall Nabi for T20I series against Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 World Water Day to observe on Wednesday

World Water Day to observe on Wednesday

12 minutes ago
 FIA arrested shopkeeper over selling pirated books ..

FIA arrested shopkeeper over selling pirated books in Mingora

12 minutes ago
 All are set to observe Pakistan Day across norther ..

All are set to observe Pakistan Day across northern Sindh

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.