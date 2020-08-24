UrduPoint.com
Rs 3bn Approved For Import, Supply Of Wheat On Subsidized Rates: Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:27 PM

Rs 3bn approved for import, supply of wheat on subsidized rates: Bangash

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet on Monday approved a subsidy of around Rs 3 billion for import and provision of wheat to people on economical pric

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet on Monday approved a subsidy of around Rs 3 billion for import and provision of wheat to people on economical price.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash said through Federal Government an approval for import of 150000 tons of wheat has been granted adding other options including further import of wheat have also been kept as open so that no shortage of this essential commodity was faced in KP.

The import of 150000 tons of wheat, Bangash informed, would cost Rs 8.510 million adding that including supply of wheat to flour mills and maintaining its prices will be ensured at all cost.

He said the provincial cabinet has formed a committee that would make dialogue on national and local level with the private sector for purchase of wheat.

The committee, he said, would comprise KP food Minister, Finance Minister, education Minister and Secretary Food KP.

