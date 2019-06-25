Rs 50 bln of projects to boost agri, livestock sectors: Sahibzada Mehboob

Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan Tuesday said the federal government along with provincial governments would initiate more than Rs 50 billion of projects in agriculture and livestock sectors to increase crop, meat and milk yields and ensure profitability for farmers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan Tuesday said the Federal government along with provincial governments would initiate more than Rs 50 billion of projects in agriculture and livestock sectors to increase crop, meat and milk yields and ensure profitability for farmers.

While taking part in the budget debate in the National Assembly, he said the federal budget for agriculture had been increased from Rs one billion to Rs 12 billion in the next fiscal year.

He told that before the 18th constitutional amendment, the federal budget for agriculture was as high as Rs 38 billion but now it was cut by 70 percent to Rs 20 billion.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving priority to agriculture sector.

He expressed hope that agriculture sector would get the desired boost as the country's prosperity was dependent on the welfare of farmer.

Sahibzada Mehboob said it was unfortunate that Pakistan was importing $ four billion of edible oils besides pulses.

He said focus of the government would be on improving the crops of wheat, sugarcane, cotton and rice, adding farmers would be encouraged and provided subsidy for cultivation of edible oils and pulses.

The minister said projects would be undertaken for lining of water courses, laser leveling of land, building of dams in arid areas and for developing of command areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said check dams would be constructed, adding livestock had 58 percent share in agriculture. Breeding of calves would be improved so that Pakistan could get share from $ six trillion world meat market.

At present, Pakistan had a negligible share of the international meat exports, he said adding World Trade Organization was asking Pakistan to focus on foot and mouth disease in livestock so that it could be allowed to export meat.

The minister said Pakistan had signed agreements with China for technology transfer to expand livestock and agriculture sectors and research.

The average yield of cow in Pakistan was six liter while in China it was 24 liter and China would transfer technology to Pakistan to increase its milk yield, he added.

Sahibzada Mehboob said the total debt of the country had risen to Rs 30,000 billion and PTI government took over power at a difficult time and presented a good budget in trying circumstances.

Fifty percent of children were out of school and far flung areas lacked health facilities, he added.