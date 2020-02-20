UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 56000 Fine Imposed On 14 Cattle Pen Owners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:03 PM

Rs 56000 fine imposed on 14 cattle pen owners

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) enforcement cell raided and imposed Rs56000 fine on 14 cattle pens

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) enforcement cell raided and imposed Rs56000 fine on 14 cattle pens.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak, enforcement cell has increased the fines ratio on cattle pens.

The fines were imposed on cattle pens situated in Union Councils 12,63 and 65.

The team also issued warning notices to 12 cattle pens owners at UC 62 for shifting of cattle pens outside the city within 24 hours rather they could face fines.

The enforcement cell imposed fines were included Muhammad Rizwan, Khushi Muhammad, Rashid, Qaiser and others.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Multan Company Fine Rashid

Recent Stories

Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United brace up today ..

1 hour ago

Muller & Phipps Pakistan signs E-Business Agreemen ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: Tolerance is way of life in UAE

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 February 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent deleg ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.