Rs 56000 fine imposed on 14 cattle pen owners

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) enforcement cell raided and imposed Rs56000 fine on 14 cattle pens

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) enforcement cell raided and imposed Rs56000 fine on 14 cattle pens.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak, enforcement cell has increased the fines ratio on cattle pens.

The fines were imposed on cattle pens situated in Union Councils 12,63 and 65.

The team also issued warning notices to 12 cattle pens owners at UC 62 for shifting of cattle pens outside the city within 24 hours rather they could face fines.

The enforcement cell imposed fines were included Muhammad Rizwan, Khushi Muhammad, Rashid, Qaiser and others.

